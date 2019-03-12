Police defend ‘stop and search’ policy

POLICE have said they are happy to sit down with a local PUP councillor who claims that some PSNI officers are engaged in an ongoing campaign of harassment against Loyalists in north Antrim.

PUP Cllr Russell Watton says that in recent weeks he has been contacted by “large numbers of constituents” particularly in Ballymoney and Bushmills in relation to alleged police activities that includes “stop and search of people going about their lawful business” and “the constant following of individuals.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark McClarence in return defended the police “stop and search” policy saying: “The residents in Causeway Coast and Glens have made it clear to us that they want to see proactive and visible policing addressing a range of community concerns including the supply of illegal drugs, assault and intimidation."

