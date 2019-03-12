Aaliyah is home again

Aaliyah Cochrane with staff member at the hospital in Panama city where she received her treatment.

YOUNG Aaliyah Cochrane, who travelled back to Ballymoney from Panama on Sunday, has now begun a course of intensive physio to try to capitalize on the ground breaking treatment she has received.
There she had undergone special treatment for her Cerebral Palsy (CP) at the Stem Cell Panama Institute (SCPI) in Panama City.
Last week we reported how the initial treatment, the taking of bloods etc, had gone well on Monday March 4.
Well from Tuesday to Friday of last week Aaliyah attended the institute for her injections with a total of 60 million stem cells being injected into her body.
Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday (Monday), mum Kim said: “Everything went really well, Aaliyah is in good form and taking it all in her stride.
“It will take two weeks for the stem cells to go through her body, we are really hopeful but must  just sit back now and wait."

