McQuillan seeks answers over Ballinrees car park closure

A car park at one of the Coleraine area's most popular dog walking haunts is set to close on April 1.

The car park is located at Ballinrees Reservoir and has proved a favoured exercise spot for dogs in recent years.

In a statement, NI Water said: “In the interests of public safety, Northern Ireland Water would like to inform the public that the car park at Ballinrees Reservoir, Windyhill Road, Coleraine, will close from April 1st 2019.

“NI Water has taken this decision having been made aware that the sight lines coming out onto the Windyhill Road, are inadequate and constitute a Health and Safety hazard.

“NI Water will place signage at the car park on Monday 11 March, outlining this information.

“The car park will no longer be available for use at Ballinrees Reservoir, Windyhill Road, from April 1 2019.”

DUP candidate for the forthcoming Local Council Elections in May, Adrian McQuillan, has called on Northern Ireland Water to provide answers as to why the car park is to close.

In a statement the former MLA said: "I appreciate that health and safety is paramount in such situations, however there has to be some kind of consultation with representatives and the public.

“It is easy to use health and safety as a reason behind the closure of the car park, however Northern Ireland Water need to explain it to people so that they understand.

“I have been contacted by members of the public throughout the day to look for answers on their behalf. I have written to the Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Water regarding this issue to seek answers and a site meeting."