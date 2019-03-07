BREAKING: Ballymoney burglary - masked intruders tie up residents

POLICE are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Beech Hill area of Ballymoney on Wednesday March 6.
It was reported that a number of masked men, all dressed in black, forced entry to the house at around 9pm on Wednesday evening. The male and female occupants were tied up by the intruders, who carried out a search of the house before leaving with a number of items. The occupants were left shocked but uninjured following the incident.
Detectives would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information to contact them in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1347 06/03/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

