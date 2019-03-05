‘Overwhelmed’ as wee Aaliyah starts treatment

A YOUNG Ballymoney girl has just began a radical and potentially life changing treatment in Panama City aimed at transforming the quality of her life.

Miss Aaliyah Cochrane began treatment for Cerebral Palsy (CP) at the Stem Cell Panama Institute (SCPI) yesterday, at 1pm our time.

The treatment will continue over the next few days, with stem cell injections beginning this morning (Tuesday).

Aaliyah's mum Kim Cochrane has been in constant communication with her sister Zoe, here in Ballymoney.

Speaking yesterday (Monday) just after the first stage of treatment, Zoe said: “Aaliyah got all her bloods, height and weight done today, everything is going well..."

