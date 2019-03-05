‘Overwhelmed’ as wee Aaliyah starts treatment

‘Overwhelmed’ as wee Aaliyah starts treatment

Aaliyah Cochrane who is undergoing stem cell treatment in Panama City. SPB40-14

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A YOUNG Ballymoney girl has just began a radical and potentially life changing treatment in Panama City aimed at transforming the quality of her life.
Miss Aaliyah Cochrane began treatment for Cerebral Palsy (CP) at the Stem Cell Panama Institute (SCPI) yesterday, at 1pm our time.
The treatment will continue over the next few days, with stem cell injections beginning this morning (Tuesday).
Aaliyah's mum Kim Cochrane has been in constant communication with her sister Zoe, here in Ballymoney.
Speaking yesterday (Monday) just after the first stage of treatment, Zoe said: “Aaliyah got all her bloods, height and weight done today, everything is going well..."

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Locals in running for NI Tourism awards

Pictured at the Palace Demesne, Armagh are Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen and Julie Flaherty, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council .

Locals in running for NI Tourism awards

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354