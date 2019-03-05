Council agree to ‘immediate works’ after Dervock petition

Council agree to ‘immediate works’ after Dervock petition

The poor state of the play area at Greysone Crescent Dervock was one of the issues raised during a recent meeting with MLA Mervyn Storey. SPB10-04

CONCERNED residents of Greystone Crescent Dervock have recently handed over a petition demanding extra parking and traffic calming on their street in the village.
They feel this is necessary due to the volume of traffic on the street.
The petition was handed to local MLA Mervyn Storey during a meeting facilitated by Dervock District Community Association.
Other topics discussed included road calming measures, inappropriate siting of community seating and the state of Play Park on Greystone Crescent.

Responding to the playpark issue, a spokesperson for CC&G said 'immediate works' would be done in relation to this issue.

