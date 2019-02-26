Glossy mag summoned to Lord Lieutenant's leaving do

A COUNCIL committee has approved payment of £1500 to secure Ulster Tatler coverage of a leaving do for the outgoing Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim.

If ratified by the full council later this month, the fee will pay for a photographer and a four-page spread in the glossy magazine.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, is retiring this year from the post she has held since 2008.

The council has already agreed a “financial contribution” to the gala dinner scheduled for March 22 in Ballymena's Tullyglass Hotel.

Moves to record the event in the Tatler was proposed by a Leaving Legacy Group, according to a report brought to the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday evening.

It stated: “Following discussion at the last meeting of the Leaving Legacy group it was suggested that Ulster Tatler be contacted in relation to event publicity.

“Four pages in Ulster Tatler at £375 per page (total £1500) has been offered."

