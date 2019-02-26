'Dancing at the dresser'

THE RECENT unveiling of the Ulster History Circle blue plaque commemorating famous Belfast singer Ruby Murray has stirred a few childhood memories for one Ballymoney pensioner.

92 year old Mr John Simpson was just a teenager when Ruby, her brother Jack and sister Patsy were evacuated to his childhood home in Liscolman during the war.

Just 19 when she shot to fame in the mid '50's , Ruby was one of the most successful recording artists in the UK, with five top 20 songs at one time in 1955.

People were swept away with the voice that sung 'Softly softly' and 'When Irish eyes are Smiling'.

EARLY TALENT

Born in 1935, Ruby would have been just six or seven years old when she came to Liscolman and John well remembers the youngster showing signs of future talent even then.

Speaking from his Stuart Park home in Ballymoney, the retired butcher said: “My Aunt Sarah in Dervock took evacuees and my mother Jeannie said she might do the same, and took three, Patsy, Ruby and Jack.

“I don't remember exactly when the came, but they must have been with us for two or there years. “They were the best of weans, well mannered; they weren't just your everyday Belfast people, they didn't have the Belfast slang. When they were here they went to Straid billy school.

