THE heartbroken family of a father-of-three who died in a crash on the outskirts of Coleraine have paid tribute to “a kind and generous friend, funny and loving family man and a true gent.”

Mr Peter Smyth was well known in Ballymoney, coaching young players with the town’s rugby club.

Mr Smyth’s loved ones shared their sadness with hundreds of mourners who attended a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at Aghadowey Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

Under sombre skies and in stunned silence, queues stretched from the main entrance of the place of worship along the winding Ardreagh Road.

When the church car park was full, long before the service began, drivers parked in a nearby field for one of the biggest funerals the area has ever seen.

It took so long for mourners to file into the spacious country church that the service started late with chairs placed in the aisles and standing room only in the gallery.

Rev Mark Donald, Minister of First Garvagh Church, reflected: “This place is full to over-flowing; how much that means to Peter's family. You have been showing them your love in recent days and helped carry them through.

“Thank you for being here; your gifts of kindness and visits. Our hearts break with the family in their loss. The family are deeply touched and overwhelmed by your love, support and prayers.”

