UFU launch new Rural Dweller Membership

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union, with many members in the Ballymoney area, has launched a new membership category for rural dwellers, offering those who may not actively farm, the opportunity to support the UFU in their role of promoting and supporting a vibrant and sustainable rural economy where agriculture is secure and pivotal to its future.

UFU membership director Derek Lough says, “As a Union we want to build upon the wide demographic that we represent. We want to give those who are akin to agriculture the opportunity to become a member of the UFU. Whether you are retired or if you have a keen interest in wider rural issues, you can still support us in the work that we do by becoming a member.”

By joining as a rural dweller, you will be kept up to date on what issues the UFU are working on – big and small, political and practical, through our weekly E-Bulletin. “From Brexit to rural health and education, the bulletin will keep you informed. You will also be able to avail of discounts through our affinity deals with Membership Plus and P&O Ferries through Travel Solutions.” said Mr Lough.

Anyone interested in joining the UFU can do so by contacting your local NFU/UFU Group Office.