UFU launch new Rural Dweller Membership

UFU Senior Membership Development Officer, Kathryn McCullough with UFU Membership Director, Derek Lough launching the UFU Rural Dweller Membership offer.
THE Ulster Farmers’ Union, with many members in the Ballymoney area, has launched a new membership category for rural dwellers, offering those who may not actively farm, the opportunity to support the UFU in their role of promoting and supporting a vibrant and sustainable rural economy where agriculture is secure and pivotal to its future.
UFU membership director Derek Lough says, “As a Union we want to build upon the wide demographic that we represent. We want to give those who are akin to agriculture the opportunity to become a member of the UFU. Whether you are retired or if you have a keen interest in wider rural issues, you can still support us in the work that we do by becoming a member.”
By joining as a rural dweller, you will be kept up to date on what issues the UFU are working on – big and small, political and practical, through our weekly E-Bulletin. “From Brexit to rural health and education, the bulletin will keep you informed. You will also be able to avail of discounts through our affinity deals with Membership Plus and P&O Ferries through Travel Solutions.” said Mr Lough.
Anyone interested in joining the UFU can do so by contacting your local NFU/UFU Group Office.