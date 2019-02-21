Shop releases CCTV of attempted burglar

POLICE are appealing for information after a masked person tried to break into a shop on Church street, Ballymoney just after midnight last night (Wed/Thursday Feb 20/21).

The attempted break in at Nom Nomz Vape Store was reported to them about ten this morning with the shop also posting a CCTV image of the heavily masked alleged culprit on social media.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report that a front door had been tampered with and a lock damaged at the premises.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any one behaving suspiciously in the Church Street area of Ballymoney just after midnight last night to come forward and speak to us.”

Police can be contacted at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101.

A spokesperson for Nom Nomz Vape Store reported on social media: “Last night, at approximately 12:10am, a man tried to break into our shop on Church Street.

"If you saw anything suspicious, please contact us. We would appreciate it if you could all share this post.

“Here is a picture from our in shop camera, that shows the culprit. His face is masked so no true identity on him.

“However, police have been with us and are testing finger prints from door and windows.

“Any help finding this person would be greatly appreciated.”