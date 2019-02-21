Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council launches new 'NappySmart' campaign

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new initiative to encourage the use of cloth nappies.

Through the NappySmart scheme, parents and carers are rewarded with vouchers for further purchases when they buy reusable nappies.

In Northern Ireland, 117 million nappies are thrown away each year. It’s hoped the NappySmart incentive will persuade more people to use cloth alternatives and ultimately reduce the amount of material destined for landfill.

Endorsing the scheme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “We are becoming more aware of the implications caused by using throwaway items like disposable nappies.

"Research shows that for every baby, approximately one tonne of disposable nappies end up in landfill and it takes up to 500 years for this material to break down.

"As well as highlighting their environmental credentials, our ‘NappySmart’ campaign promotes how cloth nappies are cost effective, easy to use and can be gentler on skin.

"With previous success in our innovative ‘H20 on the Go’ and ‘PlasticSmart’ campaigns, Council’s Environmental Resource Officer Team is once again showing how it is leading the way in creating a more sustainable future.”

If you are interested in trying cloth nappies why not take advantage of the incentive scheme. If you spend £80 you will get a voucher for additional nappies worth £60 or spend £50 and get a voucher for £30. (Terms and Conditions apply).

For further information or to apply go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/recycle

Alternatively, please contact Council’s Environmental Resource team by emailing recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 2766 0248.