Two new faces as Bill Kennedy returns

THE DUP have chosen their candidates for the May 2 council elections, with the selection process being completed at their spring conference at the weekend.

There are three DEA's (District Electoral Areas) in the Ballymoney and Moyle areas, Ballymoney, Causeway and The Glens.

Seven candidates in total will be running in these three areas with two new faces joining existing councillors and a third, former Ballymoney Mayor Bill Kennedy, making a return to politics.

BALLYMONEY

The party are running three candidates in the seven seat Ballymoney DEA, down from four last time, with current councillors John Finlay and Alan McClean being joined by first time candidate Mr Ivor Wallace.

Commenting on Mr Wallace a DUP spokesperson said: “Since moving to Ballymoney over thirty years ago Ivor Wallace has been involved in the local community.

