Wedding ring lost on Valentine's Day

A woman who has lost her custom made wedding ring whilst walking on Portstewart Strand this morning has made an emotional appeal to citizens of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough to help find it.

Tracy Orr was visiting the North Coast from Belfast as part of a mini pre-Valentine's break with her husband and beloved pet dog Heidi. The couple were staying at the Inn On The Coast, a pet and family-friendly hotel in Portrush.

Mrs Orr who has been married eight years had her ring custom made in America where her husband is from. It was made out of gold and diamonds from a relatives engagement ring.

The ring is described as white gold with six tiny diamonds.

Speaking to McAuley Multimedia this afternoon Tracy Orr said: "We parked on the road outside the golf club, walked down to the beach and played ball with our dog.

"I tried to fly my kite (unsuccessfully) and then we walked back to the car when I noticed my ring was missing.

"I Looked around the car with no luck. We didn't walk too far on the beach. We just slightly passed the first set

of wooden posts.

"The ring is not worth a lot of money, but has loads of sentimental value."