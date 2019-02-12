Three year sentence for paedophile postie who abused ‘multiple victims’

A FORMER postman turned paedophile, convicted of sexually abusing three young schoolgirls, was jailed for three years last week.

Jailing 68-year-old Daniel Hill at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Brian Sherrard said it was his view, Hill, who maintains his innocence, still presents a danger to children.

“You continue, and will continue to represent a serious danger...to prepubescent children,” the judge told Hill, adding that the fact he now has no “sustained family network would in fact serve to highlight or heighten that risk.”

At the end of his month long trial last year Hill, from the Clare Road in Ballycastle, was convicted of seven counts of indecently assaulting the three young girls on unknown dates between 9 November 1995 and 13 June 2001.

The jury who convicted Hill heard how the three victims would often come to his house to play with his daughter and that is where they were sexually abused from an early age of around five until they were around ten when they would have been in P1 to P6.

Rehearsing the facts of the case at an earlier hearing, prosecuting lawyer Tessa Kitson took each victim in turn, reminding the court how the first victim testified how Hill touched her breasts under her clothing “approximately 20 times.”

