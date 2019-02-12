Philip's stellar rise

THE CHIEF Executive of a rapidly expanding cross border firm, has said how his roots in a Ballymoney family run business were an inspiration to him.

Former Dalriad Philip McMichael, CEO, of IT recycling company AMI, has just yesterday (Monday) announced a £3.5m investment that will see their 60 person workforce rise to 90 by 2021.

Based in Belfast and Dublin, AMI helps organisations retire their end-of-life computers, mobile phones and electrical equipment.

Son of Wilson McMichael, whose High Street menswear shop was well known across the area, Philip and his team have grown AMI since its foundation in 2001.

Speaking to the Chronicle in the wake of yesterday’s announcement, Philip said: “We provide services for public bodies, taking computers etc to our site at Mallusk, where we use software to over write hard drives or take them and shred them.We offer a fully certified service, with the computers ready for re sale.”

Since its foundation by Philip and colleagues in 2001 AMI has become a world leader in this field minimizing the risk of harmful data leaks from retired equipment.

“We grew from a computer shop in Belfast! We are split between Dublin and Belfast with most of the management team in Belfast.”

Explaining the secret to success, Philip said: “Hard work, being in the right place at the right time."

