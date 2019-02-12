Lissanoure Castle best for weddings

LISSANOURE Castle, Loughguile, has been recognised in the Northern Ireland 4th Annual Wedding Awards 2019, held at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Lissanoure Castle not only won Wedding Venue of the Year for Co. Antrim but also won the Overall Wedding Venue in Northern Ireland 2019.

The castle and the castle ruins are situated on an island, surrounded by ornamental canals and mature trees, had previously been recognised as the most ‘Romantic Venue in Northern Ireland’ and the recent award reflects the continued development of the listed building within the extensive private estate.

Owners Peter and Emily Mackie are thrilled, as Emily said: “It's so lovely to have won, there are so many really smart places around Belfast, for a small privately owned venue to be best in the whole of Northern Ireland, is wonderful. The competition was tough, there are some really fine places and to have won in a public vote, we are delighted.”

