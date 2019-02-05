Warning after dogs consume toxins during river walk

A BUSHMILLS woman has warned pet owners to avoid the river walk on the Conagher Road as two of her dogs became ill after drinking the water during a walk.

Tracy Strachan often walks her three Labradors in the local area, but on Sunday past, decided to go somewhere different to walk her pets.

Tracy said: “Conagher Road isn't where we'd normally go, but on Sunday I decided I'd try the river walk. I just had two of the labs with me as one was at home, but it was a terrifying experience.”

Tracy explained that it was soon after one of the dogs lapped up some of the river water that they started to change.

She said: “One of them drank a fair bit and the other only had a small drink, but the change in them was startling.”

Right in front of Tracy, the dogs began hallucinating.

She said: “They were practically jumping off the ceiling, they were chewing their own skin and eating their own feet. It was scary, like they were both on drugs.”

Quick thinking Tracy called Millburn Veterinary Practice and vet, Anne-Marie Carr attended the house.

Tracy said: “After Anne-Marie saw them she was sure they had consumed toxins of some kind, she ran blood tests and got the dog who had the worst symptoms on IV fluids. He was still poorly days later, but the dog that had only drank a small amount of water wasn't just as bad.”

