'The authorities are not listening'

A DERVOCK community worker has renewed his call for a speed restriction to be put into place on the Knock Road entering the village, after the latest accident on that stretch of road.

One person had to be cut from his van with hydraulic cutting equipment, after his van and a car were involved in an Road Traffic Collision last Tuesday January 29.

The incident occurred around 4pm with the van ending up on its side and the man was flown to Causeway Hospital by Air Ambulance where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Dervock community worker, Mr Steven Phillips, who lives about 200 yards from the accident, has been highlighting dangers on this road for a number of years.

Mr Phillips said: “I have been calling for a 30mph or 40mph restriction from the cottages up the road from my house into Dervock, I'm not saying speed was a factor in this accident, but its a very dangerous road and conditions didn't help.”

Mr Phillips said that there wasn't snow on the road, it had been snowing but it hadn't lain.

