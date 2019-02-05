Liam’s trip of a lifetime

Liam’s trip of a lifetime

Ballymoney Black Santa Liam Beckett with a budding footballer during his visit to Burkina Faso, where he had a well named after him

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

LIAM Beckett insists he appreciates his life even more  after returning home from a recent trip to Central Africa.
The Ballymoney man spent nine days in Burkina Faso and helped to unveil a new well that was named in his honour.
Every year Liam hosts his annual Black Santa sit-out and a fifth of his funds are donated to Drop Inn Ministries who helped to construct the well, amongst other projects.
 Speaking to The Chronicle, Liam explained how his nine days unfolded.
TRAVEL
“Travelling to Burkina Faso wasn’t like going to Spain in terms of simply turning up and  going on a flight,” he said.
“I had to get several injections which were carried out months in  advance to prevent any health problems.
“I went through the full procedures as I’d never been to Central Africa before and I had to make sure that everything was correct before travelling,
 “My journey started with a trip from Ballymoney to Dublin where I met up with the rest of the team, before we boarded a flight to Paris."

