Man arrested over filling station robbery

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Coleraine last night, Wednesday 30 January.



The 27-year-old was detained at an address in the Glenvara Drive area of the town after it was reported that a man armed with a knife had robbed a filling station on the Bushmills Road at around 7.45pm.



It’s believed the robber made off with a sum of cash.



The arrested man remains in custody this morning assisting police with their enquiries.



Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact detectives at Coleraine CID by calling 101, quoting reference 1273 30/01/19.