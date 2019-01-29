Poster sparks name change row

A ROW has erupted between Causeway Chamber of Commerce and the Chambers in Ballymoney, and Ballycastle, who are adamant that Causeway does not speak for them.

The President of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Winifred Mellet feels so strongly about it that she has called for Causeway Chamber to change its name to Coleraine Chamber.

This view has been keenly endorsed by the chairman of Ballycastle Chamber Mr John McGill who said that there was “significant difference in interest” between his Chamber and Causeway.

Roe Valley, the other town Chamber in the area, told The Chronicle that it was “determined to keep its autonomy” in matters relevant to Limavady.

Causeway Chamber has declined to comment on the name change call.

AMBIGUOUS

Triggering the spat is a poster advertising the latest in a series of 'Chamber Local' events organised by Causeway Chamber, that took place this morning (Tuesday January 31) in Ballymoney's Acorn Centre.

Referring to the 'Chamber Local' poster , Mrs Mellet said: “I felt when I saw the poster that it gives the impression that it is an event organised by the Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, when it is not. Ballymoney Chamber was not aeven consulted about it.”

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.