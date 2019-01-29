Joseph's actions commended

THE BRAVERY and humanity of a Ballymoney school boy who performed CPR on his mum at the family home until the paramedics arrived will be recognised by the Royal Humane Society at a special presentation this Saturday.

Last July 24, at 8.30 in the morning 14 year old Joseph Pearson, was lying in bed at his Nursery Avenue home, when his little brother started shouting.

Joseph told The Chronicle: “Isaac got up to use the bathroom and started shouting. I knew something was wrong then,” he said.

Tragically his mum Julie, who was only 40 years old, had had a heart attack while sleeping in bed.

Joseph had completed his First Aid training with Ballymoney Cadets and this kicked in and he went immediately to try to save his mum.

“I did first aid with the Cadets and I remembered it and done it,” he said.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.