Dog leaps to safety during blaze

CAFE Lane Ballymoney was closed off for several hours yesterday afternoon, (Monday), after a fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat, at first believed to be gas related.

During the incident a large first floor window was blown out and fell, frame and all, to shatter on the ground floor courtyard below.

The same eyewitness also reported seeing a large dog land on the courtyard shortly after having leapt from the same window to escape the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, and early fears that the incident was gas related have been ruled out by Firmus Energy.

Two Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances, one from Coleraine Fire Station and one from Ballymoney Fire Station attended the scene after receiving the call at 11.55am.

The business premises of Mr James Stewart of JS Computing is directly across the street.

Mr Stewart said: “Businesses on my side weren't evacuated, but people were got out of the apartments, and the Firmus guys were there, to see if it was gas. But it turned out not to be.”

