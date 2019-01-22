‘Mindless’ vandals strike Old Mill

THE targeting of the award winning Old Mill site in Cloughmills by “mindless' vandals at the weekend has been roundly condemned by a volunteer at this much loved community facility.

The vandals trashed the inside of their centrepiece Mongolian Yurt causing a five year old's birthday party to be cancelled.

Substantial other damage included damage to the children's sand box and rubbish thrown in the tadpole pond.

We spoke to Barbara Donnelly of Cloughmills Community Action Team, at the site late yesterday (Monday) morning as PSNI forensic officers were going over the scene.

“We are just trying to redd up what we can and get things into some sort of order,” Barbara said, “its very disappointing, heartbreaking actually. Everything we do here is done by people who volunteer, no one is paid.

“Our centrepiece is a Mongolian Yurt, made entirely of wood and cloth and they climbed onto the roof and ripped the material to get inside."

