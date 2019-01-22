Council Citizens’ Newsletter roasted

DUP Cllr Alan McLean

Alan Millar

THE future of the 'Citizen's Newsletter', the council news-sheet delivered to every household in the borough, could be in jeopardy, as it emerged that the costs involved in producing the last issue were over £18,000.
Ballymoney Councillor Alan McLean says he is bringing a Notice of Motion to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in March calling for a review of costs, after obtaining the figures following complaints from people, who “do not feel that it contains anything of worth.”
However UUP Cllr Joan Baird, who proposal to have the Newsletter was accepted by CC&G in January 2017, has said she was “amazed to hear the DUP challenging this” as it costs in the region of 50pence per household to produce and deliver.
Cllr McLean said: After receiving a number of complaints from local people about the content of the Citizens’ Newsletter, I decided to enquire into the cost of designing and distributing the magazine across the Borough. The Council have confirmed that the last Newsletter cost ratepayers £18,348."

