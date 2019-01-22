BREXIT will not bash my business

Wesley Thompson of Smart Farms who has developed a revolutionary remote early pregnancy detection system for cattle in association with Medria Solutions but who may have to leave N. Ireland if brexit

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY  man building an multi-national business says he'll move to the Republic if Brexit ends up stifling cross-border trade.
Wesley Thompson has developed a high-tech system for remotely monitoring pregnant cows.
He says a deal signed over Christmas with livestock healthcare giant, Medria could result in recruitment of dozens of local people over the coming months.
But, with the UK government in crises over Brexit and future trading arrangements with Europe uncertain, he says he may have no choice but to relocate.
“The business depends on a relationship with a French company,” he told the Chronicle, “and obviously that's why I'm extremely worried about Brexit.
“Any outcome that makes it harder to trade across borders is going to impact my company.
“In five years I see myself dealing with France, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Germany and Austria as well as India Russia and Pakistan. I've had positive contact with representatives in all these countries."

