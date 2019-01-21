'Caring Caretaker' presents cheques

COLERAINE'S 'Caring Caretaker, Davy Boyle, has made it a 'Happy New Year' for a number of local charities at his annual cheque presentation evening.

Davy, who takes up residence in front of Coleraine Town Hall each year in the run up to Christmas, presented cheques totalling £31,000 in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel on Monday night.

Among the happy recipients were the Neo Natal Unit at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital which received a cheque for £7,000 and the Causeway Tandem Club based in Coleraine which was presented with a cheque for £1,500.

Members of the Causeway Coast Special Olympics Club were delighted to receive a cheque for £1,500 while the Alzeheimer's Society benefitted to the tune of £7,000.

Finally, the Children's Heartbeat Trust received a cheque for £7,000 to complete a memorable night for all involved.

In total, Davy, a former Coleraine Town Hall caretaker, has handed over just short of £600,000 since beginning his charity sit-out more years ago than he cares to remember.

Speaking in the Lodge, Davy thanked all those who had helped him raise such a considerable sum, particularly given the inclement weather Coleraine experienced prior to Christmas.

He thanked his wife Theresa and family, members of the emergency services, the local media, his friends, public representatives and all those who supplied him with food and drink during his lonely hours in the Diamond.

Lastly, he paid tribute to the general public which continues to support him in his charity endeavours.

And now that the presentation night is over and done with, Davy's attentions turn to this year and starting all over again.

He is already planning another of his annual fundraisers - his Jail and Bail - with another five charities set to benefit in 2019, including Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research UK, Community Rescue Service Coleraine, The Samaritans Coleraine and Age Concern Coleraine.

