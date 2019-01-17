Youth in court facing attempted murder charge following Coleraine stabbing

A 17 year-old male is due to appear in court today in connection with a stabbing incident in Coleraine last weekend. 

The youth will appear before a sitting of North Antrim Magistrates' Court this morning facing two charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, with intent to commit an indictable offence. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The alleged attack happened in the Beresford Avenue area near Coleraine town centre on Sunday, January 13, at around 11.25pm. Two women suffered stab wounds after the alleged attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings has asked for his "thanks to be passed on to all the members of the public who contacted police and gave valuable information following this incident."

