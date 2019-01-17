Pensioner attacked with spray during burglary

POLICE investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 16) are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "It was reported to us shortly after 7:10pm that an intruder had entered a house.

"When the suspect was disturbed by the occupant, who is aged in his 70s, the intruder attacked him by spraying him in the face with some type of spray from a can.

"The suspect is described as 'young', possibly aged in his 20s, around 6’ tall and of average build with dark hair. After he attacked the occupant the suspect fled, empty-handed.

"The victim was treated at the scene for stinging to his eyes.

"This must have been a frightening experience for this man - to have been attacked in his own home - somewhere he has every right, and where he deserves to feel safe.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, or any strange vehicles in the area, to get in touch with us.

Or, if you know anything you believe would help us solve this despicable crime, call detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1042 of 16/01/19."Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.