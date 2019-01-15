Greenway for go?

THE CREATION of a Greenway between Ballymoney and Ballycastle has taken a step forward with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) now seeking consultants to create a project bid and detailed design for the £5m project.

The Greenway would transform the 27km long old railway line between the two towns into a walking and cycling path, for locals to enjoy, with potentially great economic benefits from visitors as well.

Keen supporter of the project is North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan welcomed the move saying that such a walk and cycle way would bring “huge potential” for the two towns and the area between them.

CC&G received £25,000 in August from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), under Stage 3 of the ‘Small Grants Programme for Greenways’ for the development of detailed designs.

This is now being taken forward, with one local walker saying: “This is good news. For me you cannot underestimate the benefits this Greenway would bring - fantastic new potentials for locals both using it and economic spin off's from the influx of visitors.

“I realised last year the route passes within yards of the top end of the Dark Hedges, just one of many sights to be stopped off at along this most beautiful part of the country.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.