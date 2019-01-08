'Poppies and Skylarks' appeal

THE Chairman of the group currently compiling a book on the men and women from Rasharkin and Finvoy Parishes who served in World War One, has made a final appeal for people with stories and information to come forward.

With the print deadline rapidly approaching Mr Dessie Elder, Chairman of the Ballymaconnelly and District Heritage Group said: “The cut off point for publication of the book is the end of this month and I would like to make a final appeal for anyone who has any stories, documents, pictures, artefacts, anything about the men and women who served or relatives of those men and women, that you have or know about, if you have not already done so, to let us know so we can include it.”

The book 'Poppies and Skylarks' will tell the stories of the men and women from Rasharkin and Finvoy who served in the Great War.

This lasting legacy is building on the stories of those of all religions who served from the Ballymaconnelly and Rasharkin areas, featured in the well received exhibition at Ballymaconnelly Orange Hall, launched in July 2015.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.