Living in fear

A RETIRED resident of Armour Avenue, Ballymoney who counted 26 young people outside their house one night during the latest upsurge in Anti Social Behaviour (ASB) in Riverside Park has said that they were to scared to call the police.

The resident, who did not with to be named, said they got eggs pelted at the door with neighbours having had windows smashed.

Last week we reported that police have increased patrols in the area, saying the Duck Pond, Armour Avenue and Meadow View areas are being 'blighted' by multiple forms of ASB, with residents 'terrorized'.

LIGHTING

Since then local DUP Cllr John Finlay has called for LED lighting to be installed on Armour Avenue and for improved lighting in the park.

The resident said, “It's ridiculous, I counted 26 of them at 1am on a Sunday morning before Christmas.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.