Riverside Park night guard call

A LOCAL MLA has called for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to consider employing night guards in Riverside Park after a pre Christmas upsurge in nuisance behaviour.

The call comes after police have once again been forced to address an issue that has recurred periodically over many years.

This disturbing trend runs counter to latest statistics, revealing that recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour fell faster in Causeway Coast and Glens than anywhere else in NI last year (see page 4).

Police say the park and adjoining streets have been 'blighted' by multiple forms of Anti Social Behaviour (ASB), and are appealing to the young people involved to ask themselves why they take so much enjoyment out of terrorising elderly people.

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey, who recently met the PSNI about the issue, said:



DESTROYING

“It's very sad that we have people who do not pay attention to the fact that senior citizens and others including young families live in that area and seem to want destroy the enjoyment of others wishing to use Riverside Park and causing a nuisance to nearby residents as well. It's not what we want in Riverside Park or Ballymoney."

*Full story in this week's paper, in shops now.