Stevenson to appeal sexual assault conviction

BALLYMONEY Councillor Ian Stevenson has been sentenced to a period of community service and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Cllr Stevenson, 49, of Headlands Avenue, was sentenced to 220 hours of community service in respect of a single charge of sexual assault, earlier today at Belfast Magistrates Court.

A nurse by profession, the former Ballymoney Mayor had been found guilty on November 22 of squeezing a nursing colleague's breast in a care home after asking for a hug on April 29 2017.

Cllr Stevenson still maintains his innocence and is to appeal his sentence, which will likely be heard in the new year.

