'My Christmas miracle'

A BALLYMONEY woman who has experienced health problems since having a mesh operation ten years ago has spoken of her delight after undergoing surgery.

Wendy Carton, who has lived in the town all of her life, previously spoke to The Chronicle in June to explain the pain and discomfort she was enduring on a daily basis after a bladder operation in 2008.

After explaining she was at her ‘wits end’ with how she felt, Wendy’s problems were finally answered as she went under the knife two months ago.

“I got my surgery on October 8 this year and it was a long time in coming,” she said.

“I received a phone call from the City Hospital three days prior offering me a cancellation. There was definitely no hesitation because I was feeling so ill.

“Since having my surgery I’m now infection free. I still need more surgery to remove the rest of the mesh in eighteen months or so but at least the first part is done.”

*Full story in this week's paper.