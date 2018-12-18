'Christmas card in Irish ‘a step too far’

A LOCAL DUP councillor has slammed the bi-lingual Christmas card sent to him by the Sinn Fein Mayor as “a step too far.”

Garvagh based Cllr Sam Cole made his remarks in respect of the card, partly in Irish language, on the Union First FB group last Saturday saying it was the first Christmas card he had got that he couldn't read and that some would regard it as an “insult.”

However Sinn Fein Mayor Brenda Chivers has dismissed this as “nonsense” saying the card, which says 'Nollaig Shona' or 'Happy Christmas' on the front, is clearly bilingual, (on the inside) adding that some were still unable to treat Irish with respect.

