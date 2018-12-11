It's 'snow joke'

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is to write to shopkeepers reminding them that clearing snow from footpaths will not leave them liable to claims if pedestrians slip and fall.

Members of the Environmental Services Committee heard on Tuesday evening that the “misconception” persisted among traders.

The proposal came during debate over the continued partnership between the council and Department for Infrastructure aimed at tackling ice and snow in the borough's town centres.

The agreement was entered into by the old Coleraine, Ballymoney, Limavady and Moyle district councils and maintained by Causeway Coast and Glens.

However, the Memorandum of Understanding governing the partnership is up for renewal.

On Tuesday the committee agreed to re-sign the agreement allowing the council to “support Roads Service in the clearance of snow from town centres subject to available resources.”

Members welcomed the renewal although some Ballymoney-based councillors raised concerns that villages surrounding the town were not on the list of locations eligible for the service.

Sinn Féin's Cathal McLaughlin said the issue would “come back to bite us” if it wasn't addressed.

