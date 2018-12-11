Coroner agrees decision to release patient was 'clinical decision'

A CORONER has ruled that there was no guarantee that the death of a Ballymoney man hours after he was discharged from Causway Hospital, would have been prevented, had he been kept in.

The inquest of Richard McKinney, 68, who lived on Drumskea Road, was heard at Coleraine Coroner's Court sitting on Wednesday, December 5.

Giving evidence to the court, cardiologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Dr Paul Johnston, said that on Saturday March 3 this year the deceased was admitted to the Royal Victoria after suffering from severe chest pain and was in cardiogenic shock.

On arrival he was given an emergency primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PPCI), with two stents inserted and had responded well to the surgery. Dr Johnston revealed that McKinney had 'severe heart disease' in his coronary arteries and the surgery on his left main stem was 'a tricky procedure'. It was further explained that the deceased had 'impaired pump function' and a low blood pressure.

