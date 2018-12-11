'Bin the backstop'

LOCAL DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has called on Prime Minister Teresa May to come back from Brussels with changes “of substance”, after the deferral of today's (Tuesday’s) “historic” vote on the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Averting a humiliating defeat, Teresa May told the House of Commons yesterday that she would take the concerns raised by MP's to other EU leaders and the EU Commissioner.





‘DISASTER OF BREXIT’

Also responding to the deferral, Dunloy Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said: “Regardless of any decisions taking at Westminster or vote s not taking place the fact that the people of the North voted against Brexit. So whether a delay in any decision cannot change the fact that the people of the North wanted protection from the disaster of Brexit.”

In another local Brexit development a call has been made to make the outcome of the recent meeting between Causeway Chamber of Commerce President, Ballymoney architect Murray Bell and Minister of State John Penrose, public.

