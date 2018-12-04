WIN A BOTTLE OF JAMESON CASKMATES IRISH WHISKEY

Our new 'Food & Drink' has been a massive hit with our readers over the last number of weeks - but it does not stop here as we have yet another Whiskey giveaway this week.

In the run up to Christmas we want to give something back to our readers by giving you the chance to win your very own bottle Whiskey, thanks to Irish Distillers.

The company is Ireland’s leading supplier of wines and spirits and the Cork based distillery is home to, the iconic, Jameson Whiskey brand.

Irish Distillers are also known for producing a wide range of other whiskies, ensuring that the company continues at the fore of the market.

Every week between now and Christmas, we will select a bottle, offer tasting notes and give you the chance to win a bottle for yourself.

We were inundated with entries to win a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel, a non age statement pot still Irish whiskey, and no wonder as it is a limited edition, it is one of Irish Distillers’ most sought after drinks.

This week, we are offering you the opportunity to get your hands on a bottle of Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition.

An exciting new addition to the Irish Distillers’ portfolio, it has quickly gained a following about not only whiskey lovers but lovers of craft beers.

Merging two of the growing trends in drink, this offering combines the very best of both worlds, all presented in a beautiful green presentation box and bottle.

One for anyone’s collection, or a special Christmas present? You decide.



For your chance to win simply pick up a copy of the Coleraine Chronicle and fill out the coupon which can be found on the front page or inside our 'Food & Drink' feature. Return your completed coupon to the Chronicle office on Railway Road before 12 noon on Friday, December 7 - it really is that simple!