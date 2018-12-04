Stewart family Wish Upon a Star this Christmas

A DERVOCK mum and her daughters are making a very special wish this Christmas for Friends of the Cancer Centre,

Margaret Stewart and daughters, Stacey and Abbie are supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre’s 'Wish Upon a Star' appeal which will see the Christmas tree at the Cancer Centre in Belfast adorned with hundreds of gold and silver stars, each carrying the personal wish, message or name of a loved one affected by cancer.

This year Margaret and family will be dedicating a very special star in memory of their devoted husband and father, Mr Robert Stewart.

Commenting on why they are supporting the special appeal, Margaret said: “Friends of the Cancer Centre is such an incredible charity that really makes a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.

“My husband, Robert passed away from cancer but we continue to support this wonderful charity and we know that by supporting the Wish Upon a Star appeal, we are giving something back and helping other families affected by cancer, like ours.”

