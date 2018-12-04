3 °CTue, 04

Spectacular Horse Parade this Saturday

BALLYMONEY Christmas Horse Parade, taking place this Saturday December 8, promises to be even more spectacular this year.
Organisers, The Kingdom of Dalriada Ulster- Scots Society, working in conjunction with Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce are delighted to review details of this by now annual Christmas Spectacular from 1pm in the town centre.
   
UNICORN   
Superheroes, a unicorn and other special attractions will be joining the traditional horses, Santa and his elves and local children dressed up.
A spokesperson for organisers, said: “Santa on his Sleigh, a Pirate Ship with Elves, the petting farm with a special appearance by the Magical Unicorn will all be accompanying the Horse Parade along the usual town centre route.
“Everybody is welcome to dress up in festive fashion and children are welcome to register to walk as part of the parade."

