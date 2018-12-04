NRC campus will be sold

THE Ballymoney campus of the Northern Regional College (NRC) will be declared “surplus to requirements and offered for sale” after the organisation relocates to a new build facility in Coleraine in the summer of 2022.

The NRC made this revelation responding to concerns raised by local MLA Mervyn Storey in respect of the transition period, that will see Ballymoney lose one of its long standing and important educational facilities.



CONFIDENT

However Dalriada Headmaster and Chair of the Ballymoney Area Learning Community, Mr Tom Skelton expressed confidence that the three local secondary schools, could run courses similar to the NRC, if the Department of Education permitted Ballymoney High School and Our Lady of Lourdes to offer post 16 provision.

Mervyn Storey said: “I am disappointed that in the plans being made to relocate to Coleraine little has been set out by the NRC about how they will continue to deliver for students in the Ballymoney area.

“Also there has been no discussion around the transition period between now and …"

