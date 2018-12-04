Clubs' focus on Organ Donation

THE Rotary Clubs of Coleraine and Ballymoney met on Tuesday, November 27 at the Lodge Hotel to highlight the important topics of Organ Donation and Kidney Transplants in Northern Ireland.

During the event, a donation was given to Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

It was recently reported that the residents of Causeway Coast and Glens Council area had the lowest percentage number of registered organ donors in Northern Ireland.

Last year 14 people in Northern Ireland had died whilst awaiting organ transplant and across the UK over 7,000 people are currently awaiting organ transplantation.

Dr Chris Hill, Consultant Nephrologist at the Renal Unit Belfast City Hospital, gave a highly informative presentation on the causes of organ failure, it’s impact on lives and how an organ transplant can dramatically improve the daily life of a transplant recipient. Dr Hill pointed out that N Ireland had amongst the highest rate of successful kidney transplantation outcomes in the UK and even worldwide related to their specific programmes of care developed at Belfast City Hospital.

He stated that there is an ever increasing need for the general public to register as organ donors and inform their families of their specific wishes.

