Road racing star Michael Dunlop set for Portstewart business venture

Ballymoney's road racing hero Michael Dunlop, is set to make in roads into the local hospitality scene as he will be part of a joint takeover of Shenanigans Venue in Portstewart with business partner Maggie McWilliams.

Shenanigans Vene have sponsored Dunlop during his decorated road racing career and the pair have taken ownership of the venue recently. It is believed that Michael and Maggie have plans to transform the Promenade site into a trendy new restaurant and beach bar after the busy Christmas period with the venue set to be made up of two restaurants, five bars, a late-night club and a three-tier beer garden with outdoor bar in the future.

The 18 time Isle of Man TT winner said: “We aim to bring the hospitality scene in the North Coast to a whole new level with a strong emphasis on amazing food, high service levels and exceptional customer experience.”

“Customers can expect to see dramatic changes across the prominent seaside venue and an entirely new nightlife scene.”

Although Dunlop's experience is dedicated to two wheels, business partner Maggie McWilliams posesses a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry having owned bars, restaurants and clubs in Ireland and Australia, with the pair intending to expand their business venture in the future.

Excited about the latest news, Maggie McWilliams said:

“We are ecstatic about this new venture and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Port after half a year away.

“Portstewart is the heart of the North Coast and we want to create a venue which will be unrivalled for exciting new food, creative dining experiences and the best of live entertainment," she concluded.

Picture: Matt Steele