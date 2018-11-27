Mourning for Sean

TRIBUTES have been paid following the tragic death of Sean McAlonan who lost his life in a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshesk Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A dark cloud has once again fallen over the seaside town as they mourn the loss of Sean (Scooby) and hope for a full recovery for the other two occupants who were taken to hospital for their injuries, which at the time of going to press, were not thought to have been life threatening.

Comments left on social media by those who knew him paint the picture of a fun-loving and loyal friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Tributes include: “From a great night to a heartbreaking end, completely devastating. They take the angels before the demons. Rest easy Scooby, you will be sadly missed.”

“Really can't believe I'm writing this, Rest in peace wee man, you will be missed by everyone.”

“Taken far too young Sean, my heart is breaking, you will be sorely missed. I wish you knew what you actually meant to us all.”

“RIP Scooby, didn’t think when I said goodbye to you on Saturday night that it would be the last time I saw you. Fly high wee man, I will miss that smile of yours.”

