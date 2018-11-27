Expulsion from DUP imminent?

DISGRACED Ballymoney councillor Ian Stevenson looks set to be expelled from the DUP after his conviction for sexual assault in Belfast Magistrates Court last Thursday.

He may also now face an investigation by the NI Local Government Commissioner for Standards, (NILGCS) who confirmed to The Chronicle yesterday (Monday), that a complaint had been lodged about the conduct of a Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor.

If the Commissioner Marie Anderson deems that Cllr Stevenson has failed to comply with the Councillors Code of Conduct, he could face suspension or even be disqualified from being a councillor for up to five years.

A nurse by profession, Cllr Stevenson was dismissed from his job at the care home after the incident, where he squeezed a colleague's breast on April 29 2017.

SUSPENDED

He had been suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of this case, when the charge came to light back in April of this year.

*See full story in this week's paper.