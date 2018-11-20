Return our safe safely, please

THE Minister of Ballyweaney Presbyterian Church, targeted in a callous burglary a month ago, has renewed his appeal for the return of a safe containing a host of historical documents of 'enormous significance'.

“Unfortunately so far there has been no progress recovering anything,” Reverend Kenneth Henderson told the Chronicle, “We are very, very sad about the whole thing, these records are of no monetary value and no use to anyone apart from ourselves.”

In what was described as 'sacrilege' at the time the church, near Cloughmills was broken into on the night of October 21 and a safe containing minute books and registers going back 150 years, was stolen.

A room in the church hall was also “ransacked” with numerous items including Girls Brigade money and youth equipment also stolen.

Rev Henderson continued: “Getting the minute books back and our records is our priority, they are of no use to anyone apart from ourselves, they are not just of value as a historic resource..."

