‘Crabby Hill’ refusal blasted

A RASHARKIN SINN Fein representative has said she is “very, very disappointed” at Transport NI's (TNI) refusal to undertake “urgently needed” road safety improvement work at a dangerous section of road near the village.

In a statement to this newspaper Transport NI have said that ‘Crabby Hill’ on the Townhill Road has been assessed and classed as a “low priority” with “no plans” at present to undertake any work.

However Leanne Peacock described the situation as “very, very serious,” and blasted TNI's stance as “not good enough.”

The stretch of road, with stone walls built tight to the roadside, has been regarded by local people as safety hazard for many years, with Miss Peacock claiming that preventative safety measures are urgently needed to avoid a tragedy.

Miss Peacock said: "I have been raising serious safety issues at ‘Crabby Hill’ on the Townhill road for some years now. I have locals coming to me on a weekly, and sometimes more frequent basis, advising me that they have hit a stone that has come loose from the stone wall and burst tyres with this at times causing them to loose control of their vehicles.”

“This part of road is too narrow for two vehicles to pass, particularly larger vehicles and as a result large vehicles such as vans, lorries and farm machinery are catching the stones on the stone wall as they attempt to navigate the corner and pulling them out or loosening them in the wall.

